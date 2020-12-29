Betty May (1924-2020)

Betty May, 94, of Wauseon, and a longtime resident of Adrian, Mich., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at The Enclave of Newell Creek in Mentor, Ohio. Betty was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Chicago, the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Cody) Berendt.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harold May.

Family meant the world to Betty. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Nothing could bring a smile to her face faster than to tell a story about one of her grandchildren or great-grands. Betty loved to dance, and had a wonderful sense of humor and a lot of spunk.

The family always enjoyed the poetry she wrote for special occasions. She will be missed by all who knew her. We know Betty’s first Christmas in Heaven she was singing and dancing with the angels. Betty was a member of True North Church in Wauseon.

Surviving are her children, Lyn (Tim) Moxim of Wauseon, Jim (Julie) May of Whitmore Lake, Mich., Leslie (Jeff) Cook of Rock Creek, Ohio, and Laura (Bob) Pickle of Casper, Wy.; eight grandchildren, Kate (Ray) Belfrage, Valerie (Brad) Eickhoff, Christine May (J.J.Schechter), Barb (Jamie)Mick, Bobby (Katya) Pickle, Sarah (Chase) Collins, Ashley Cook, and Jeffrey Cook; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her younger sisters, Barbara and Beverly, and infant brother, Edward.

A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date for the immediate family.

The family suggests that any donations be made to: Barbara Sinatra Center for Abused Children, 39000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, Calif. 92270.

