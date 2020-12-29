Harlen Lawrence (1927-2020)

Harlen Vern Lawrence 93, of Archbold OH, died at the Fulton County Health Center on December 27, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1927 the son of Kenneth and Elva M (Croninger) Lawrence.

Harlen was a life-long grain, cattle and poultry farmer on the farm that he and his wife purchased only a few miles from Tedrow where he grew up as a boy.

On May 25, 1947 he married Joan (Leininger), who survives. Their courtship which started with a ride on the Ferris wheel at the Fulton County Fair, became a marriage that lasted over 73 years.

Through the years in addition to farming, Harlen worked as a Dover Township Trustee, a cabinet maker, and at a cattle rendering plant. He enjoyed laughing with all of his family, going to Florida with Joan to their “winter home”, history, woodworking, collecting artifacts of the past, preparing tasty dishes with Joan in the kitchen, meeting with friends at the Fulton County Senior Center and also loved going to the Fulton County Fair since he was a very young boy.

He was a long-time active member of the Tedrow United Methodist Church where he helped with the annual Ice Cream Social or whatever the task. His faith in Christ was evident in his love of people.

Harlen never met anyone who would be a “stranger” for long wherever he went. He loved to tell a good story complete with impersonations and lots of jokes thrown in to humor the listener. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren all loved to hear about his childhood memories.

Surviving are his wife, Joan, and his 4 children, Jill Lawrence (Rich Kunz) of Eagle Idaho, Jack (Nancy) Lawrence of Wauseon, Jennifer (Steve) Kauffman of Archbold, and Julie (Jeff) Kinzel of Swanton. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Richard and sisters Doris Rupp and Leona Scherer.

The family would like to thank all of the Health Care Professionals who have served and cared for Harlen through the years.

A private memorial will be held for immediate family only with Interment at the Tedrow Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorials be given to the Fulton County Senior Center or the Tedrow United Methodist Church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.