Betty Pawlinski (1931 – 2025)

Betty Jane Pawlinski, age 94, life-long resident of Swanton, Ohio, was a remarkable woman whose legacy is one of warmth, love, and unforgettable moments.

Betty was born January 7, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio to Melvin and Helena (Fehser) Kasten.

Betty embraced life with an unwavering spirit that resonated deeply within her family and beyond. She passed away Thursday morning, February 13, 2025, at the Swanton Valley Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving and devoted family.

Betty was a proud graduate of Swanton High School, and married her beloved husband, Edward Pawlinski on June 21, 1951.

Her life’s work as a dedicated homemaker, raising four children, showcased her nurturing nature and her ability to create a warm and loving environment that fostered joy and laughter.

A true matriarch, she delighted in the company of her children and later, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, imparting wisdom and warmth that will resonate through generations.

Memories of Betty abound, including camping trips in the motor home shared with children and grandchildren alike.

Each Christmas and Easter, she would transform her home into a winter wonderland, bringing joy and magic into the lives of all who entered.

Her legendary pool parties became a cherished summer tradition, stitching together a tapestry of fond memories held dear by her family.

A lover of life’s little treasures, Betty found immense joy in hunting for bargains at garage sales, rummage sales, and flea markets. This thrifty enthusiasm reflected her resourcefulness and creative spirit.

She adored her dogs, treating each one as a king, showering them with affection that mirrored the love she held for her family.

Her heart often belonged to sunny getaways in Florida and the magical realm of Disney, where cherished family moments flourished.

Betty’s spirit shines brightly in the hearts of her family, a lasting testament to the love she shared and the memories she created.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky Johnson; daughter-in-law, Peggy Pawlinski; and a host of grandchildren—Bobby Jo (Walter) Raftery, Miha (Stephen) Donnelly, Ryan (Lauren) Pawlinski, Daniel (Amanda) Pawlinski, Kristen (James) Anderson, Emily (Dan) Loch, Kaitlin (Joshua) Christian, Brittany (Eric) Stevens and Stefanie Johnson; along with her great-grandchildren: Meghan, Colin, Whitney, Landon, Max, Peyton, Saylor, Evie, Isla, Davis, Alex, Grace, Hunter, Jake, Hailey, Kylie, Kayla, Daniel, Landen, and Micah. She also leaves behind her brothers Robert (Sharon) Kasten and Fred Kasten; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty has been reunited with the love of her life, her husband, Edward Pawlinski, along with her children, Douglas Pawlinski, Michael Pawlinski, Robin Chevalier as well as her infant daughter, Mary Ann Pawlinski; brother, Marvin Kasten; grandson, Brandon Johnson; son-in-law, Robert Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Pawlinski (Rathbun).

Visitation will be held Monday, February 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services celebrating Betty’s life will begin at 4:00 pm. Interment at East Swanton Cemetery will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Humane Society or ASPCA.