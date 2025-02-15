Ricky “Rick” Reynolds (1962 – 2025)

(1980 Graduate Of Evergreen High School)

On the morning of February 13, 2025, the world lost an amazing soul, Rick Reynolds, of McClure, Ohio, at the age of 62.

He was born on September 18, 1962, in Richlands, Virgina, to Donald and Maxine (Dotson) Reynolds. He lived many lifetimes in his short years with us.

Rick was a 1980 graduate of Evergreen High School. Rick joined the United States Air Force, stationed in Arizona, and served from November 1981 to 1985.

Retiring as an Experimental Stress Analyst, of Sidney, Ohio, Rick took great pride in his work. He was most happy when spending time with his beloved family. He dedicated his life to the love of his children.

Rick enjoyed being outdoors and liked camping, boating, fishing, and had a knack for building and fixing things. Cheering on the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Rick also loved his dog Milo, and later his two puppies Roxy and Ramona.

Rick was best known for his gentle demeanor, strong wit, and generous spirit – always willing to help someone in need.

He had a deep faith in God and is now at peace with the lord. He will be forever loved, remembered, and cherished, by all the lives he touched.

Surviving Rick is his son, Thomas Reynolds; daughter, Mindy Reynolds; grandchildren Kelsey and Lincoln; father, Donald Reynolds, and siblings Mike and Karen Reynolds. He was preceded in passing by his mother, Maxine, and brothers, Tony and Gary Reynolds.

Visitation for Rick will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon, from 10am-12pm. A funeral service will follow visitation at 12pm, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Burial will follow at the Bayes cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The obituary for Rick was lovingly prepared by his family.