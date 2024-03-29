June Stevens (1934 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Former Chesterfield High School)

June Switzer Stevens, 89 years of age, passed from this world March 25, 2024 at the Meadows of Kalida, Kalida, OH.

She is survived by a daughter, Randy May (Mike) Sattler of Swanton, Ohio and a son, Walter (Sue) Stevens of Van Wert, Ohio; grandchildren: Jennifer (Brian) Hartogh, Jacob (Amanda) Sattler, Kyle Stevens, Kelly (Leroy) Belin, Travis White and Crystal Curry; four great grandchildren: Hunter Hartogh, Laci White, Eve White and Christopher White.

Preceding June in death were her parents, Ralph & Zora (Mann) Switzer; sisters: Arlene Switzer and Barbara (Elmer) Calvelage; brother-in-law, Elmer Calvelage; grandson, Robert Sattler and her life partner of over 45 years, Clarence Sylvester Hemker.

June grew up on a farm near Lyons, Ohio. She attended Lyons Elementary School and graduated from Chesterfield High School.

She married Dick Stevens (deceased). June spent over 45 years with her partner in life, Clarence Sylvester Hemker.

Together they raised livestock and crops, first on a farm in Ohio and then in Wisconsin, for many years. She enjoyed gardening and raising chickens, goats, pigs, cows & rabbits.

She also loved spending time with friends, playing cards and having a good beer with friends and family.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to – 1:30 PM on Friday, April 5th, 2024 at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, OH 45891, followed by a graveside services at 3:15 PM in Pettisville Union Cemetery, Pettisville, Ohio.

Memorials can be made to Putnam County HomeCare & Hospice, https://pchh.net/donations

Arrangements entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory. To share in June’s online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.