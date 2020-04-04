Betty Smith (1948-2020)

Betty May Smith, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Indian Meadows in Wauseon. Prior to her retirement she had worked at the former McCord Corporation in Wauseon.

Betty was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on February 13, 1948, the daughter of Clarence H. and Laticia (Hess) Schlegel. On November 19, 1965, she married Richard D. Smith, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon. She enjoyed camping and reading.

Surviving are children; Stacey DeNudt of Wauseon, Richard C. Smith of Wauseon; grandchildren, Michael (Morgan) Junge, Anthony Junge, Mercedes DeNudt, Richie Smith and Danni Smith; great-grandchildren, Trey Junge, Jeremiah Newton and Alex Newton; and sister, Patricia Schegel of Archbold.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the American Cancer Society, Emmaus Lutheran Church, or to family choice.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

