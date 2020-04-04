Robert Brown (1925-2020)

Robert L. Brown, 94, of Montpelier passed away Thursday evening at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier. He was born on August 24, 1925 in Bridgewater Township to Earl Leslie and Ethel M. (Lanum) Brown.

Robert married Maxine Somers and she preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

Robert was a member of the Bryan VFW. In 1980 he retired as a Mechanic from Hutch’s Towing and Wrecker Service.

He is survived by three grandchildren, Jan (Barb) Garber, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, Clint (Margaret) Garber of Greenwich, Ohio, and Tim (Tricia) Garber of Graham, Washington; twelve great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter Bobbie Shaffer, brothers James Max, William and Ronald Brown, and sisters Maureen Brown and Doris Dilworth.

Per Robert’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. The interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

