Betty Tiedman (1961-2022)

Betty Sue Tiedman, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers – Bryan.

Betty had worked as an STNA. She attended Dad’s Place church, enjoyed history and playing Scrabble.

Betty was born October 29, 1961, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of George C. and Helen G. (Blankenship) West. She married William J. Tiedman and preceded her in death on December 16, 2007.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Billie Hughes, of Bryan; son, William C. Tiedman, of Wauseon; grandchildren, Julius Tiedman, Paige Todd and Brianna Gilbert; sisters, Linda (James) Goodrich, of Howard, Ohio, Merlie Kostura and Hester West, both of Parma Heights, Ohio and a brother, Bobby (Peggy) West, of Glenwillow, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Danny West.

A memorial service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

