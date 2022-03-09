Budd Gillespie (1935-2022)

Facebook

Budd L. Gillespie, age 86, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at his home in Delta. He was born April 20, 1935 to Huron Gillespie and Dorothy (Parsons) Gillespie.

Budd grew up in the house where he was born and graduated from Delta High School in 1953.

He worked with his father in the fuel distribution business called South Delta Oil Company until his father passed away in 1984. Budd then managed the business until he retired at the age of 62.

He is survived by two children, Kendra Gillespie Mock and Kirby Gillespie; two grandchildren; six great grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Marge) Gillespie and Hugh (Cheri) Gillespie and many nieces and nephews. Budd was a lifelong member of the Delta Church of Christ.

Friends will be received from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Budd will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560 in Budd’s memory.