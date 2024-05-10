Betty Trigg (1927 – 2024)

(Retired Fulton County Sheriff Deputy)

Betty J. Trigg, age 96, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2024 with family by her side. She was born December 5, 1927 in Carleton, MI to the late Albert Blackmore and Mary Marguerite Brewer Blackmore.

She was an only child and raised by her grandparents, Ernest and Nellie Brewer. Betty lived most of her adult life in the Delta-Wauseon area.

She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1946 and married Lester J. Trigg February 1, 1947. Betty retired from law enforcement serving as a deputy sheriff of Fulton County for 25 years.

Mom had a strong work ethic and valued education. She raised her four children to pursue their dreams and be independent. She was always there to help if needed.

She had many passions but her first love was playing the piano. She was a member of Church of the Master in Wauseon, Ohio and Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Hartwell, Ga, and played the piano/organ at both churches. Every holiday and get together she graced us by playing the piano.

Mom also loved reading and was a talented artist, painting many Christmas ornaments which she gave to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren over the years.

We were fortunate in Mom’s later years to have her live three months of the year with each of us. As her health declined, she moved to Pendergrass/Hartwell Ga. area and lived between Sharon and Linda’s homes where they could assist her. She made friends wherever she went and was a great storyteller.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Sharon Lewis of Hartwell Ga., Linda Trigg of Pendergrass Ga., Bill (Cindy) Trigg of Lake Tahoe, NV., and Connie (Gary) Bollin of Akron, Ohio, eleven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and husband, Lester J. Trigg.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 1:30 pm from Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Hartwell Ga. A second service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 10:30am at Church of the Master in Wauseon, Ohio with graveside services to follow.

Please omit flowers and direct memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Humane Society in memory of Betty J. Trigg. She especially loved children and animals.