Ronald Swank (1946-2021)

Ronald D. Swank, age 74, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 5:56 P.M. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness. Mr. Swank was a 1964 graduate of Edon High School and served in the United States Army, serving in Viet Nam from 1966-67.

He was employed by Hause Machine in Montpelier, Ohio, retiring with thirty-five years of service. He also was employed by Air-Way in Edgerton, Ohio, for two years.

He was a member of Edon American Legion Post #662 and Montpelier Moose Lodge #312. Ron enjoyed fishing, gardening, working in his shop, and playing cards with his grandkids.

Ronald DeWayne Swank was born on December 29, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Charles L. and Ruth A. (Knecht) Swank. He married Sharon A. Peterson on June 21, 1969, in Edon and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Bobbi Jo (Ephrain) Villarreal, of Fort Worth, Texas, Tina (Mark) Trausch and Tricia (Jason) Bloir, both of Edon; eight grandchildren, Travis (Amy) Villarreal, Tylin (Melynda) Villarreal, Taryn Villarreal, Samantha and Jarrett Trausch, Landon (Allie) Bloir, Logan Bloir and Riley Bloir; three great-grandchildren, Mila, Cooper and Tylin John (TJ) Villarreal; his siblings, Danny (Debra) Swank, of Edon, Roger Swank, of Bryan, Ohio, Sue Altaffer, of Bryan, Michael Swank, of Stryker, Ohio, and Timothy Swank, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Baylee Trausch.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 2:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, with Reverend Fred Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by Edon American Legion Post #662 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edon FFA or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

