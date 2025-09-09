Beverly Double (1950 – 2025)

Beverly Ann Double, a lifelong resident of Fulton County, passed away Thursday evening, September 4, 2025, surrounded by family.

Bev was born on November 14, 1950, at The Toledo Hospital, and graduated from Delta High School in 1968.

On June 8 of that same year, she married her one true love and keeper of her heart, Walter “Butch” Double, at the Delta Evangelical United Brethren Church. Together they built a life rooted in faith, family, and community, celebrating 57 years of marriage.

Bev was a devoted wife, mother, “Gammy,” “Mimi,” sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband Butch; sons Chris (Kristi) Double and Jamie Double; her daughter-in-love Jessica Double; grandchildren Bria (Kyle) Larkins, Jacob (Jourdan) Miller, Bailey (Brett) Teall, and Hannah Double; nine great-grandchildren with one more due early next year; her sister Kathy Bruner; and many extended family and friends who cherished her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Annabelle (Brill) Van der Hoven.

Before retiring, Bev worked for Hooper Holmes/Portamedic Services, but her true joy came after retirement, when she could enjoy winters at her condo in Naples, Florida, and devote more time to family.

She was an elder member of Winameg Christian Church and active in Unit 373 of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her faith was her foundation, guiding her in service to others and in daily life.

Bev loved being part of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives—whether cheering them on in 4-H, athletics, or motorsports. She adored her cats and basenji dogs.

She and Butch met at the Fulton County Fair, and it became the heartbeat of their family life for decades, where countless memories were made camping and raising their children and grandchildren together. Bev will be remembered for her kind spirit, her deep faith, and the joy she found in family traditions.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 9, from 3:00–7:00 p.m., and Wednesday, September 10, from 10:00–11:00 a.m., at Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora, Ohio, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, with Pastor James Mann officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Cemetery.