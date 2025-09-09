Jeffrey Figy (1952 – 2025)

(Belonged To Fayette Church Of The Nazarene)

FAYETTE—Jeffrey L. Figy, age 73, of Fayette, died Sunday, September 7, 2025, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, after a courageous and long-fought battle with Cancer.

He was born on February 22, 1952, in Wauseon, the second of three sons from the union of the late Fred and Bernette (Nofzinger) Figy, Sr. Jeff was a 1970 graduate of Wauseon High School.

He married the former Nancy Jean Miller on April 15, 1986, in Wauseon, and was welcomed as a loving father to her three children. They later had two daughters and shared 36 years together before her passing on October 6, 2022.

Jeff was a faithful 47-year employee of M.E. Miller Tire Company in Wauseon, where he sold and delivered tires. He was a member of the Fayette Church of the Nazarene as well as the Wauseon Sons of the American Legion.

Having a lifelong passion for racing, he was active at Oakshade Raceway, and he participated in area derbies and swap meets. A lover of the outdoors, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Jeff loved finding good purchases at area estate sales and auctions.

He was eager to talk to anyone he encountered, and enjoyed social events, especially going out to eat with his beloved wife Nancy. A devoted father, Jeff never missed a sporting event or activity of one of his children and later grandchildren.

Surviving are his children, Stephenie (John) Wentworth of Liberty Center, Spencer (Heather) Lester of Fayette, Shawn Lester (Kimberly Livingston) of Fayette, Jenna (Andrew) Beaverson of Fayette, Haley Bentley of Archbold; his two brothers, Fred (Jan) Figy of Holland and Van (Kathy) Figy of Wauseon; grandchildren, Trey Homan, Tayah Homan, Brittani Schroeder, Branden Wentworth, Paige Wentworth, Sierra Lester, Spencer Lester Jr., Skylar Lester, Seth Lester, Shawna Lester, Jermaine Livingston, Connor Wesley, Makenna Beaverson, Mika Beaverson, Gunther Bentley and Rutley Bentley; and great-grandson, Sutton Lester.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 2-8 p.m. A funeral service for Jeff will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 12, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating. Following, he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Nancy at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to benefit the Fayette Church of the Nazarene or the Wauseon Sons of the American Legion.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.