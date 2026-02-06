Beverly Ledyard (1954 – 2026)

(Graduated From Gorham-Fayette High School)

WAUSEON – Beverly J. Ledyard, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan.

She was born in Montpelier on April 21, 1954, to the late Harvey J. and Nancie M. (Falor) Beaverson. She attended and graduated from Gorham-Fayette Schools.

On Feb. 12, 1977, she married Larry C. Ledyard in Wauseon, and he preceded her in death on June 10, 2014. Beverly worked at Perfection Finishers in Wauseon for many years, but for the last 15 years of her career, worked as a seamstress for Designer Shades in Delta.

When she wasn’t working, Beverly loved to stay busy with her many hobbies. She loved to sew, quilt, and make crafts to give to her friends and family. She would enter antiques, her baking, and quilts into the fair each year, and had won countless ribbons. Beverly also enjoyed baking, especially making Christmas cookies and candy, and attending garage sales.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark, Julie, and Shelly Ledyard; and brothers, Daryl (Joni) and Paul (Jeri Sue) Beaverson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation for Beverly will be held Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Words of comfort may be shared at www.marryfh.com. Memorial contributions in Beverly’s memory may be given to Elara Caring Hospice or Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care. Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.