Teresa Hernandez (1958 – 2026)

(Cherished Mother, Sister, And Friend)

Teresa L. Hernandez, age 67, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in her home at Stryker. She was born July 17, 1958, in Sylvania, Ohio, to the late Harry “Ace” and Virginia M. (Frederick) Porath.

Teresa married Louis E. Hernandez on Oct. 15, 1988, and he preceded her in death on May 15, 2011. Teresa was employed for many years at various factories and Walmart.

Survivors include her children, Joy (Joe) Hurst of Defiance, Ohio, Joshua Mercer of Montpelier, Ohio, and Izaiah “Z” (Allyssa) Hernandez of Adrian, Michigan; grandson, Kellen Hurst; and her surviving sisters, Lou, Mary, Cindy, and Tracy. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Louis, a sister, Lisa, and a brother, Lindy.

Teresa’s celebration of life will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at Springfield Township Shelter House, North Defiance Street, Stryker, Ohio. Teresa’s private inurnment will take place at West Franklin Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to DonateLife.net. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hernandez family.

