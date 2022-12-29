Beverly Panning (1950-2022)

Beverly Ann Panning, 72, went to her eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on December 27, 2022 after a long illness of dementia.

Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and devout Catholic.

Beverly (Bev as her loved ones called her) was born on November 14, 1950 to Robert and Blanche (Anckenbrandt) Hager.

She graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1968. She married the love of her life, Raymond (Ray) Fredrick Panning, on May 13, 1977.

Bev was the proud mother of Jessica, Joe, and Marie. When her children were young, she poured everything into motherhood.

She found joy in raising them and delighted in entertaining them with creative projects and memorable experiences.

She was a Pinterest Mom before the term was coined some 20 years later. Her priority in life was her children and she often talked about how she always wanted to be a mom.

Beyond her loving family, Bev had an outstanding group of women she adored. She and her girlfriends would laugh and joke, and she enjoyed spending time with them thoroughly.

They attended regular Jazzercise class together and every Friday would follow up their hour of exercise with a laughter-filled trip to McDonalds for lunch.

Bev will be remembered for her humor and fun-loving spirit. She shared her zest for life with everyone she encountered.

Her contagious laugh, signature snort and welcoming presence was a joy to all who knew her. Neighbors, fellow parishioners, friends and family often comment about Bev’s ability to make everyone in the room feel her happiness.

Bev was a member of St. Richards Catholic Church for many years and helped out at the parish before getting sick.

She enjoyed cross stitch, reading mystery novels and quilting. One of her favorite pastimes was antiquing with Ray.

They would find treasures across Ohio and southern Michigan and filled their home with an eclectic style of yesteryear.

Later in life, Bev obtained her Bachelor and Master of Education degrees from the University of Toledo. She became a sixth grade math teacher at Arbor Hills Junior High where she retired in 2013.

Bev is lovingly remembered by her loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Ray; children Jessica (Tom) Smith, Joe (Andrea) Panning, and Marie (Matt) Stewart; her siblings Carolyn (Marty) Marsh, Marilyn (Paul) Skotynsky, Bobby (Joy) Hager; her siblings-in-law Linda (Wayne) Bauman, Julie (Mike) Litchty and Jane (Denny) Kriescher; her grandchildren Landon Smith, Mason Smith, Tyler Panning and Heidi Panning; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Blanche Hager; and Ray’s parents, Frederick and Mildred Panning.

A very heartfelt thanks to Mary McMillen, a family friend who lovingly cared for Bev; and Promedica Hospice for the care they provided in her final years.

A celebration of Beverly’s life will be held on Thursday December 29, 2022 at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton Ohio with visitation from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. The Rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. with a prayer service to follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Richard Church in Swanton or Promedica Hospice.