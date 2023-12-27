Bonnie Durham (1948 – 2023)

(Resident Of Delta)

Bonnie Jean Durham, age 75, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly at her home on December 26, 2023

She was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 17, 1948, to the late Homer and Jeraldine (Tompkins) Cousino.

Bonnie graduated from Libby High School in 1966. She later served from 1975-2014 with Samuel and Son Steel (Doral Steel) before retiring as office manager.

Bonnie enjoyed vacationing with her sister in Florida; especially taking in the sites of Clearwater and Madeira Beach.

Her family will always remember her love of cooking; often soups and always in large quantities. Bonnie spent much time with her family at the cottage on Lime Lake near Hudson, MI.

Her imaginary stories were something family all loved to hear and will remember always. Most of all she will be remembered for having a generous heart and supporting those in need.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tracy (John) Zimmerman of Delta and Michael (Angie) Durham of Maumee; brothers, Edward “Butch” (Ethel) Cousino and Ronald Cousino; sister, Darlene Batdorf; grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Wilson, Hailey Zimmerman and Kasey (Drew) Sawyer; great granddaughter, Ellie Wilson; sister-in-law, JoAnne Cousino and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Terry Cousino, Leonard Cousino and Roger Fling Sr; and brother-in-law, James Batdorf.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring Bonnie’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 30, 2023 also at the funeral home. Her brother-in-law, Pastor Timothy Durham will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Winameg Cemetery near Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209 or the American Cancer Society, P.O Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Bonnie’s memory.