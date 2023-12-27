Michael Andrews (1939 – 2023)

(1958 Graduate Of Pettisville High School)

Michael Lynn Andrews passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the age of 83. Michael was born to Ada and Clarence Andrews on December 9,1939, in Wauseon, Ohio.

He grew up in the small town of Pettisville, Ohio, and enjoyed playing basketball. He graduated from Pettisville High School in 1958.

He went on to take some classes at Wheaton College before deciding to move to Los Angeles, California, to see what opportunities life might afford on the West Coast.

He found a solid job in Los Angeles, an agreeable lifestyle and met and married his wife, Donna

Lieber. He had two children and later moved to the San Diego area for twelve years where he started his own business.

In 1992, he and his family moved to Wauseon, Ohio, to be closer to his parents and brother and worked as a handyman, carpenter, and Wolohan Lumber employee until his children graduated.

In retirement, he enjoyed working at Ace Hardware in Wauseon until the death of his wife in 2016. Afterwards, he followed his son to Mitchell, South Dakota, where he resided until his passing.

Mike was a friendly man who always had time and a desire to chat with anyone, including total strangers. He enjoyed reading books, woodworking, puzzles, a good meal and his dog Lady.

While not a member of any church, he was a Christian man and regularly held Bible studies with his wife until the time of her death and on his own thereafter.

Patient and kind, Mike always sought for a peaceful solution to any problem or situation and always did whatever he could to help someone in need. Mike knew good times and hard times, but always wore a smile during either.

He is survived by his daughter Nicole, son Joshua, brother Roger and grandchildren Tari, Kam and Kobi. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna and his parents, Ada and Clarence.

A graveside service will be held on January 6, 2024, 10:00 a.m., at Pettisville Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.