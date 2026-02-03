Bonnie Ferguson (1946 – 2026)

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Bonnie Ferguson, 79, of Clear Lake, Indiana, who passed away at home surrounded by family from pancreatic cancer on Jan. 19, 2026.

Bonnie attended high school in Stryker, Ohio, and nursing school. She worked as a nurse at the Community Hospital of Williams County, the Williams County Health Department, and Edon Northwest Local Schools.

Bonnie loved visiting Clear Lake since 1946 and later lived there with her family. She said her favorite things about life were being a mother and a nurse. She welcomed everyone into her home with open arms, offering food and treats to all.

At the lake, she enjoyed water skiing in her younger years and, more recently, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, swimming, walking, and driving the speedboat for her daughter and grandchildren.

Bonnie filled her retirement days attending school and sporting events for her grandchildren, connecting with friends in person and by phone, and participating in church activities. She also spent hours in her beloved flower bed and garden.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Woolace; father, Olin Woolace; son, Daniel Ferguson; sister-in-law, Vicky Woolace; and grandson, John Fortmeyer.

She is survived by her husband, Theodore Ferguson; brother, William Woolace; sons, Timothy (Margaret), Matthew (Amelia), and Joseph (Tegan) Ferguson; daughter, Jennifer Ferguson and Carly Rosswurm; nine grandchildren—Eric, Kathryn, Christopher, Elizabeth, Rachel, Isabel, Nathaniel, Bennett, and Marcey; and three great-grandchildren—Audrey, Cohen, and Charlotte.

A visitation and celebration of life service will be held at Fremont United Methodist Church, 105 Tolford St., Fremont, IN 46737, on March 28, 2026. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the celebration of life service at noon. No graveside service will follow. Burial: Evansport Cemetery, Evansport, Ohio, Defiance County.

Donations to the Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy and the Fremont United Methodist Church in Bonnie’s honor would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana. www.hitefuneralhome.com.