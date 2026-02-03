Jody Schlosser (1955 – 2026)

(Passion For Music & The Outdoors Remembered)

Jody Lee Schlosser, age 70, of Adrian, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 30, 2026. Jody worked at General Motors in Defiance and retired with more than 30 years of service. He enjoyed coon hunting, reading, collecting, playing guitars, golfing and attending rock concerts.

Jody Lee Schlosser was born on Sept. 12, 1955, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Merle “Red” and Evelyn (Witte) Schlosser.

He is survived by his brothers, Jeff Schlosser of Bryan, Jim Schlosser of Mesa, Arizona, and Jan (Laura) Schlosser of Bryan; nephew, Cory (Liz) Schlosser; niece, Kaysee Miller; and a great-niece and great-nephews.

Honoring Jody’s wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan. Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

