Bonnie Grisier (1956 – 2025)

(Retired From FCHC In Wauseon)

Bonnie Kay (Wyse) Grisier, age 68, of Wauseon went to eternal rest on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, surrounded by her family after a 7 year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Bonnie was born August 11, 1956, the daughter of Carl and Margie Wyse of Wauseon. She married the love of her life, Craig Grisier, on March 4, 1976 in Wauseon, Ohio.

Bonnie retired after 42 years at Fulton County Health Center, a job she loved and where she made many friends.

<\/div>

Bonnie did a lot of community service work including co-chairing the building of the Imagination Kingdom in Reighard Park and served on the Wauseon Homecoming Committee for 5 years as the Volunteer Coordinator.

Her hobbies included camping at the Fulton County Fair, bike riding, walking, keeping Craig on task and hauling her grandchildren anywhere and everywhere they wanted to go.

Bonnie will be remembered for a lot of different things including her sheer drive and determination, her smile, her quick wit, her ability to give the best hugs to anybody and everybody, her love for children (especially her grandchildren) and her love for everything Wauseon. She was the best mother and grandmother any child could possibly have wanted.

Left to cherish Bonnie’s memory are her husband, Craig; daughters, Jeane’ (Nick Irwin) Blazic of Rockford, MI; Emily (Adam Smith) Nisely of Wauseon; son, Benjamin Grisier of Napoleon; grandchildren, Anika Blazic, Cassandra Blazic, Isadora Blazic, Landon (Michaela) Nisely, Carter Nisely and Claire Nisely, Chaz Meyer, Caleb Grisier and Ellie Grisier; one great-grandson expected in May, Thomas Nisely; brothers, Ralph Lyon of Leesburg, FL, Richard Wyse of Wauseon, Chuck Wyse of Wauseon and David (Linda) Wyse of Wauseon, WI; sisters, Rita Johnson of Wauseon and Delores (Dennis) Lorenz of Bryan, OH. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Margie Wyse and brother, AC Lyon.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, March 9, 2025 from 1-7:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. The family will also receive guests on Monday, March 10, 2025 from 10-11:00 a.m at Wauseon First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St., Wauseon, OH. Her Funeral Service will begin in the church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday with Pastor Michael Doerr officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in Bonnie’s name. To leave a message of comfort for Bonnie’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

For those of you who did not know Bonnie, there is one thing that her family would like you to know about her: “She Was Special!” To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Kay Grisier, please visit our floral store.