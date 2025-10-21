Bradley Bayliss (1948 – 2025)

(Enjoyed Mushroom Hunting And Fishing)

Bradley D. Bayliss, 77 years of Sherwood, passed away Monday, October 20, 2025, in his residence, with his family at his side.

Brad was born September 15, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Denver Charles and Virginia Ruth (Boutwell) Bayliss.

He was a 1965 graduate of Tiffin Columbian High School. Brad served our country in the United States Army, during the Vietnam Era, until his honorable discharge in 1970.

He married Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Elliott on December 28, 1968, in Defiance, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on March 28, 2025. Brad was the owner-operator of Boutwell & Bayliss Towing, Sherwood for over 40 years.

He then drove dump truck for Kauser Trucking in Paulding retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Sherwood VFW Post 5665. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, collecting arrowheads and tinkering in his shop.

Surviving are his three daughters, Yvette (Damian) Flores of Castle Rock, Colorado, Farrah (John) Elwood of Hicksville, and Jessica (Eric) Bassett of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Miranda, Ayala, Xander, McKenzie, Kaden, Kailin and Beckham; four siblings, Linda (Jeff) Gilliam of Panama City, Florida, Randy Bayliss of Sherwood, Jeff (Sherril) Bayliss of Tiffin, Ohio and Barbara (Dom) Olmstead of Port Clinton, Ohio and his faithful dog, Roscoe. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Libby; one nephew, J.B. Bayliss.

Visitation for Brad will be held Thursday, October 23, 2025, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Brad will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 24, 2025, in the funeral home. Graveside committal services with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Sherwood VFW Post 5665, Hicksville American Legion Post 223 and Farmer American Legion Post 137, will take place at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 27, 2025, at Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions directed to Elara Caring Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com