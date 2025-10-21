Linda Friend (1951 – 2025)

(Delta Resident)

Linda Lou (Griesinger) Friend, age 73, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her Delta home, surrounded by her loving family, Monday evening, October 20, 2025.

She was born in Wauseon on October 26, 1951, to the late Earl W. Griesinger and Laura (Taylor) Griesinger, one of seven children.

Linda graduated from Anthony Wayne High School and later achieved her Associate’s Degree through Stautzenberger College.

Her working career began as an administrative secretary for Owens Illinois before she went on to serve as executive manager of airport activities with the Toledo Port Authority. Linda dedicated over 30 years to the Port Authority before retiring.

Among her many joys, Linda loved gardening and shopping; always in search of the perfect deal on jewelry and other treasures. Above all she cherished her family and the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandbabies.

Linda is survived by her three daughters, Melody (Steve) Harris of Delta, Becky (Tim) Herrera of Oregon, OH and Crystal (Matt) Stout of Delta; former husband, Rafael (Deb) Johnson; sisters, Lauretta Bovie of Monclova and Mary Ellen Griesinger of Toledo; grandchildren, Abigail (Natalie) Harris, Devon (Kelby) Grime, Collin Harris and Grant (Taylor) Harris; great grandchildren, Camille and Estella Cameron and Laelynn Grime; along with many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Griesinger and Laura A. Griesinger-Black; husband, Kenneth R. Friend; brother, Daniel Griesinger and sisters, Lilly, Frieda and Diane Griesinger.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring Linda’s life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Friday. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. Interment will follow at Dutch Ridge Cemetery.

Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to the National Audobon Society, Attn: Donations, 225 Varick Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014 in Linda’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com