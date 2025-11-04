Bradus “Brad” Deel (1939 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident; Was A Marathon Runner)

Bradus “Brad” P. Deel, age 86, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, November 2, 2025, with his family at his side following an extended illness.

Brad worked at General Motors in Defiance prior to his retirement. He was a US Army veteran who served for 3 years on active duty.

Brad was a former member of the VFW, enjoyed golf and was a marathon runner. He raced in the Columbus marathon to qualify to run the Boston marathon, which he ran twice.

Bradus Palmer Deel was born July 16, 1939, in Grundy, Virginia, the son of Earl and Jo (Blankenship) Deel. He married Mary M. Feeney on June 15, 1965 and she survives.

Brad is survived by his sons, Gary (Roberta) Deel, of Auburn, Indiana, Earl (Terri) Deel, of Paulding, Larry Deel, of Fayetteville, North Carolina and Brad (Joanna) Deel, of Bryan; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and a sister, Patsy Looney, of West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sandra White; brothers, Bob and Roger and sisters, Betty and Martha.

Visitation for Brad will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 from 10:00-11:00 am at Sonrise Community Church, 14089 OH-249, Ney, OH 43549 with a celebration of his life following at 11:00 am with Pastor Jon List officiating. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his services.

Memorial donations are requested to Sonrise Community Church, 14089 OH-249, Ney, OH 43549. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.