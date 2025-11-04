Donald “Doc” Gillen (1943 – 2025)

(Worked At Pilliod’s In Swanton)

Donald Edward Gillen, better known as “Doc” passed away peacefully at the age of 82, on October 23, 2025 in his home with family by his side.

Doc was born May 12, 1943 to Edward and Florence (Snyder) Gillen of Delta, Ohio. Doc loved playing basketball where he received all-county honors in 1960 and 1961.

He received multiple offers from colleges to play, but declined all of the offers and enlisted in the Coast Guard.

While in the Coast Guard he had the privilege of joining their marching band and played the tuba. He was later honorably discharged.

After the Coast Guard he began work at Pilliod’s in Swanton, where he met Renate and would eventually marry. Doc also continued in his father’s footsteps where he dug graves by hand for 30 years for the local cemeteries.

During his time of grave digging he had dug up the remains of a wooly mammoth and Native American. Both of the remains were donated to a local university for research.

He enjoyed trips to Colorado and New Mexico while visiting his brother Larry, and was able to do a cattle round-up on Dan Rather’s Ranch. He loved watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Bigfoot, and anything outdoors, and he apparently watched the Red Green show, because he believed anything could be fixed with duct tape.

He remained in close contact with his friends from 1961, he enjoyed them up until the end. His quick wit, sarcasm, and memory will be missed dearly by family and friends.

He is survived by his three daughters Shelly (Alan) Tate, Dawn (Josh) Ruffer, and Jennifer (Fred) Shank, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, his sister Sandra (Rusty) Fields and numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife Renate, parents Edward and Florence and two brothers Robert and Larry.

Please join the family in the Celebration Of Life for Doc. It will be held on November 8, 2025 from 2pm-7pm at his home, 4926 County Road M, Delta, OH 43515.

