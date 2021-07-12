Brady Duvendack (1995-2021)

Brady Thomas Duvendack, of Clear Lake, Fremont, Indiana. A loving, compassionate, genuine gentleman; passed away unexpectedly on July 8th, 2021 at the young age of 26. He was a caring father who loved nothing more than spending time with his son Thomas.

Brady and his fiancée Hailee were anxiously awaiting their September 18th wedding date to begin their new life together. Brady was born on April 28th, 1995 in Bryan Ohio to John and Andrea (Pearl) Duvendack. He was a 2014 graduate of Angola High School.

A talented salesman who could “sell water to the sea”, Brady worked as a Customer Experience Director for Peter Franklin Jewelers alongside his grandmother and mentor, Sally. He was the 5th generation of the Schatzer family to carry on the love for the jewelry business.

Brady was passionate about all things outdoors including wakeboarding, rugby, dirt biking, and snowboarding. Brady is survived by his fiancée Hailee Gordon, son Thomas, parents John and Andrea Duvendack, brother Brecken Duvendack, paternal grandparents Tom and Brenda Duvendack, maternal grandmother Sally Tackett (Roger), paternal grandfather Robert Pearl, step-grandfather Cleo Short, uncle Tadd (Kristine) Duvendack, aunt Hannah Duvendack, uncle Mitchell Pearl and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins that cared for him deeply.

Brady leaned on his Faith in Jesus as he walked though his short life. His loving smile and tender heart has blessed the lives of many and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

No formal visitation will be held. A Celebration of Life for Brady will be led by Pastor Jon Bruney on Tuesday July 13th at 11:00 am at Zion Missionary Church at 204 N Ray Street Fremont, IN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Brady’s honor to be directed to Zion Missionary Church P.O Box 702 Fremont IN, 46737.