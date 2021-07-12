Michael Arbuthnot (1938-2021)

The earthbound journey of Michael Atkins Arbuthnot, age 82, of Cooney, Ohio, ended on July 9, 2021, and he has transitioned to the status of memories.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, ribald humor, respect for nature, disdain for politicians, appreciation of family and love of Vermont. He was born on December 3, 1938, in Burlington, Vermont, the son of Gordon and Breta Arbuthnot, both deceased.

His sister, Arlene Preston, resides in Morrisville, Vermont, and he was also preceded in death by one brother, William (Bill) Arbuthnot.

Mike married his high school sweetheart and wife of sixty-one years, Carole P. Hall, in 1960, and in his estimation she is the world’s greatest wife and mother ever. He always said, “Anything good about me is due to her influence.”

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Michele (Duane) Briggs, of Symsonia, Kentucky, and Cindy (Rick) Hughart, of Edon, Ohio; two grandsons, Trevor (Katy) Amorose, and their daughters, Harper and Hazel, of Canton, Michigan, and Garrett Amorose, with the United States Air Force, stationed at Niagra Falls ARS, in Buffalo, New York.

Mike graduated from Wayland Union High School in Wayland, Michigan, and was a graduate of Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. He served with the United States Navy Seabees Construction Battalion Five based in Port Hueneme, California. He was deployed to Pearl Harbor, Subic Bay, the Philippine Islands, and Guam MI.

He was employed in the printing industry as a production and plant manager for twenty-six years and was an associate with Col. Steinke Realty.

As an antique wholesaler and retailer he operated Finch-N-Fields antiques and restoration and in later years was successful and well known in the tri-state area as the Wall Doctor, doing custom painting and wallpapering.

He enjoyed motorcycling, camping, and downhill skiing and he spent many hours in his recliner reading crime novels.

Per Mike’s instructions, there will be no visitation or services. The Williams County Humane Society would greatly appreciate and benefit from any memorial donations.

His final resting place will be in Star Cemetery, Jamestown, Michigan.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.