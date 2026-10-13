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Brady Township Trustees Weigh Drainage Costs, Road Repairs Ahead Of Winter

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BRADY TOWNSHIP - Brady Township trustees met Monday, Oct. 12, at 6:55 p.m., with trustees Willie Grime, Jim Eisel and Tim Nofziger, along with Fiscal Officer Chrystal Maneval, in attendance. Fire Chief Justin Smith and Road Maintenance Supervisor Dustin Bailey were absent.

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