Brandon Challis (1997-2021)

Brandon Mykal Challis, 24 years of Bryan, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the emergency room of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Brandon was born September 5, 1997, in Wilmington, North Carolina, the son of Lisa Challis. He was a graduate of Dixie Learning Academy, Old Town, Florida.

Brandon helped his stepfather, Matt Keck with his lawn service, enjoying every minute he was out with Matt.

Brandon had a love for Monster Truck Shows, WWE Wrestling, John Cena was his favorite wrestler, and hanging out with his family and friends.

Surviving is his mother and stepfather, Lisa (Matthew) Keck of Bryan; two sisters, Moranda Challis of Charles Town, West Virginia and Arianna Challis of Bryan, Ohio; grandfather, Daniel Challis of Citra, Florida; grandmother, Terri Burgess of Cape Coral, Florida; three aunts, Sarah (Daniel) Albright of Citra, Florida, Teresa (Michael) Baird of Borden, Indiana and Amanda “Mimi” Challis of Fort McCoy, Florida; five uncles, Brian (Erin) Simmons of Salem, Indiana, Robert Simmons Jr., Astor, Florida, Garis Challis of Citra, Florida, Warren (Amber) Zock of Ocala, Florida and Mark Grunert of Kentucky; one niece, Rylee Moore of Charles Town, West Virginia and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Brenda Simmons and Robert Simmons Sr.; and one uncle, Mitchell Grunert.

A Celebration of Life for Brandon will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan with Cory Nicholls officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Peopleworks, 3440 County Road 9, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

