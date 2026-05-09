Lowell Bavin (1946 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Faithful Moose, Eagle & Legion Member)

Lowell R. Bavin, age 79, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on May 6, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

Lowell was born on July 11, 1946, in Wauseon, Ohio, to Karl Francis and Blanche Marie (Moore) Bavin. He graduated from North Central High School in 1964 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in science and mechanical engineering from Tri-State University.

On November 29, 1968, Lowell married Tina K. Rhoades in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Lowell spent the majority of his career as a product engineer. He worked for ARO Corporation in Bryan for 24 years and later as a product buyer for seven years. He concluded his career with Allied Moulded, where he worked for 10 years before retiring.

He was a member of West Unity Presbyterian Church. Lowell was also active in several organizations, including the Montpelier Moose (member since 1974), Bryan Eagles (since 1989), and the West Unity American Legion.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Tina; two sons, Craig Bavin of West Unity and Christopher (Mac) Bavin of West Unity; four grandchildren, Stephan Cohn, Andrea Cohn, Kaitlynn DeWulf, and Garrett DeWulf; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann Bavin; and brother, Loren Bavin.

A time to receive friends will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the West Unity Presbyterian Church with Pastor Nancy Berkheiser to officiate. Interment will take place at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the West Unity Presbyterian Church or the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research. Condolences for the family can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.