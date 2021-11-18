Elizabeth “Liz” Lawson (1960-2021)

Elizabeth “Liz” A. Lawson, 60, of Camden, Michigan passed away Monday evening at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on November 30, 1960 in Montpelier to Charles Richard and Jill Ann (Cummins) Beck. Liz graduated from Montpelier High school.

On October 17, 1992 she married Richard D. Lawson at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier and he survives.

Liz was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier and the Montpelier Moose. She worked as a cook and a server at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier and the Montpelier Moose.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Richard Lawson; children Turner (Shaelynn Nowak) Lawson of Waldron, Michigan, Bailey Shafer of Camden, Michigan, Autumn (Aaron) Hill of Allen, Michigan and Jason Rearick; ten grandchildren; parents Charles and Jill Beck of Montpelier, and siblings Buffie (Misty) Beck, Bengie (Krissy) Beck, Ellen (Dave) Gearhart and Brian (Laura) Beck all of Montpelier.

Visitation for Liz will be on Monday, November 22nd from 2-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com