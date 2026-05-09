Bonnie Harrison (1931 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Attending The Bryan Senior Center)

Bonnie J. Harrison, age 95, of Bryan, died Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at CHP In Patient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Bonnie worked at The Bryan Times for over 30 years, from stuffing ads in the papers, to setting up the formatting of the edition and retired in the advertising department.

She enjoyed cooking and was famous for her deviled eggs, German potato salad and chicken paprikash. Bonnie loved spending time at the Bryan Senior Center with her friends.

Bonnie was born on March 11, 1931, in Temperance, MI, the daughter of Bertha (DeShetler) and G. Orvin Morse. She married Henry W. Harrison on November 11, 1950, in Toledo, and he preceded her in death on January 31, 2007.

Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Jeff) Bodeman, of Swanton, Ohio; son, William Harrison, of Cedar Park, Texas; and two grandchildren, Michelle Smith, of Denver, Colorado, and Kevin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy (Edward “Charlie”) Smith; her parents; brothers, Murlin Ducat and Thomas Morse; and sisters, Elaine Miller and Joan Goodell.

In accordance with Bonnie’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be announced later. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials in the name of Bonnie J. Harrison may be given to the Bryan Senior Center, 1201 South Portland Street, Bryan, OH 43506.

Condolences may be sent and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.