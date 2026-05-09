Kathy Myers (1954 – 2026)

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(Remembered For Strength, Humor, & Resilience)

Kathy Jean (Morris) Myers, age 71, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026, at the home of her daughter in Gaston, South Carolina, surrounded by love and comfort.

Kathy was born on November 8, 1954, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Dorothy Morris, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2012.

She married Scott T. Myers in 2001, who survives in Hawthorne, Florida. Kathy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy in life was her family.

She is survived by her children: Patti Kittle of Gaston, SC; Heather (Tim) Mocherman of Montpelier, OH; and Jeffrey Myers of Toledo, OH.

She leaves behind a beautiful legacy through her grandchildren: Jenna (Zach) Lillard of Chapin, SC; Levi (Kayla) Myers of Edon, OH; Mikaela (Jimmy) Myers of Irmo, SC; Ciera (Andrew) Freud of Cincinnati, OH; Chelsea (Jhotsan) Mocherman of Montpelier, OH; Mariah Myers, Jeffrey Myers Jr., and Aniyah Myers, all of Toledo, OH. Kathy was also blessed with great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy: Wyatt, Trayton, Everett, Xander, Carter, Amiya, KC, Keaira, Rosalee, and Sullivan.

Kathy will be remembered for her strength, her humor, her resilience, and the deep love she carried for her family. Her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

In Her Own Words From her Five Wishes document, Kathy shared how she hoped to be remembered:

“I did the best that I could with what I knew. I wasn’t always right. But I wasn’t always wrong. I love my family with all of my heart — my daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.”

These words reflect the honesty, humility, and love that defined her life. Arrangements will be handled by the Caughman-Harmon Funeral Home in Lexington, SC, with a memorial to be held this summer; time and date to be announced by the family.