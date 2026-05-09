Robert “Bob” Andres (1932 – 2026)

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(Attended Stryker High School)

Robert “Bob” Andres, age 93, went home to his Savior on May 6, 2026, at Fountain Park Assisted Living in Bryan, Ohio.

Bob was born and raised a dairy farmer. In his younger years, he attended Elm Grove one-room school. He went to Stryker High School, where he majored in agriculture and earned the State Farmer Degree and the American Farmer Degree.

As a senior in high school, Bob placed his trust in Jesus Christ as his Savior and served the Lord in various capacities, including 50 years at Union Chapel Church of God. For the last 13 years,

Bob was a member of King’s Cross Church in Defiance. He was also a member of Gideon’s International, where his passion was working with the Gideon Card Bible Program.

Bob served with 4-H for 45 years, including 32 years as an Advisor. He was appointed as a founding member of what became the Ohio Soybean Council, where he served for 10 years, as well as the Williams County Agricultural Hall of Fame. He also helped form the Williams County Farm Bureau and the Dairy Association.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean (Appel) Andres; his parents, Ralph and Leada (Penrod) Andres; his brothers, Dale, Tommie, and Donnie; sisters, Delores (Duane) Robertson, Linda (Gene) Brown, and his daughter-in-law, Kandi Andres.

Bob is survived by his children, Connie (Anthony) Van Gilder of Macedonia, OH; Dean (Jayne) Andres of Defiance, OH; Gene (Laura) Andres, Ric (Sandy) Andres, and Brad (Cheryl) Andres, all of Bryan, OH; 17 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy Hire and Marcia Woolace.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, May 11, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, OH, and one hour before his funeral service. Services for Bob will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Krill Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Andres officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, OH.

The Andres family is grateful to God for Bob’s legacy of faith, and grateful also to Fountain Park and Hospice for their kind care.

The family requests memorial donations to the Williams County Gideon Card Bible Program or to the Williams County 4-H Endowment Fund.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.