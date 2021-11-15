BREAKING NEWS: Fulton County Humane Society Receives Move Out Date

NOTICE TO LEAVE… The Fulton County Humane Society has received a notice to leave its current building. The letter is posted on the front door at the Humane Society. Currently, the Humane Society has no other building to take all the animals to and is need of help. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Fulton County Humane Society, located just North of Wauseon off State Route 108, has received a notice to leave from the building’s owner. The move out date, which is posted on the front door of the building, is set for November 30th.

Currently, there are numerous animals at the location in need of new homes. The Humane Society is still in the process of trying to procure a new home, but even if one is found shortly, it will more than likely require renovations to house the animals.

The Humane Society is also still looking for support. Adoptions are greatly needed as well as fosters. Funds for procuring a new building are also greatly appreciated as well as volunteers for when the new location opens.

Any help and support from the community is greatly appreciated and needed right now. Currently, you can contact the Humane Society at 419-349-3841 to help.

They can also be contacted at P.O. Box 141 Wauseon, Ohio 43567 and at Fultonohiohumane@gmail.com.

