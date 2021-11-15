Wilfred “Willie” Wilson (1943-2021)

Wilfred E. “Willie” Wilson, age 78 of Fayette, passed away in his home early Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born in Athol, KY on July 16, 1943, to the late Wallace B. and Minnie L. (Toler) Wilson.

He attended and graduated from Lee County High School in Beattyville, KY. After graduation, he moved to Northwest Ohio, where he met and married Carolyn Dilyard, and she survives.

Willie worked for Sohio Gas Station in Archbold for many years; as well as Dinner Bell Foods. He retired as plant manager from Gendron in Archbold.

Besides his family, animals were the love of his life. He was know for feeding the many cats that roamed around his “man cave” as well as the birds.

Following in his mother’s footsteps, he loved to garden and can his harvest. He was an International Harvester buff, loved to hunt deer, play cards, and ride horses.

Surviving besides his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, are his children, Kevin (Lori) Wilson and Kelli (Mike) Bartick; grandchildren, Brittany Timberman, Tiffany (Anthony) Barron, and Nick (Celia) Wilson; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Myrtle (Robert) Brehm; brothers, Danny, Charles (Betty), Joe (Bonnie), Bert (Lulu), and Larry Wilson; sister-in-law, Sharon Schang; and brothers-in-law, Larry Mick and Tom Dilyard.

Besides his parents, Wallace and Minnie, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Calvin and Betty Dilyard; sisters, Mary Lou Mick and Bonnie (John) Elkins; brothers, Bobbie and Garry Wilson; and sisters-in-law, Carol Wilson, Laurie Wilson, and Sandra Stewart.

Funeral services for Willie will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. Pastor Rosene Mosely will officiate. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery. The family will receive visitors, also at the funeral home, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 2:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Willie’s memory may be directed to the family for future designation. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.