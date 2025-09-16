Brenda Briner (1955 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Brenda Kay Briner, age 70, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Brenda was a homemaker and helped anyone she could. She spent many years helping veterans get their records and documentation for claims.

She loved music, watching movies, and was a World War II enthusiast. Born May 8, 1955, in Waldron, Michigan, Brenda was the daughter of Robert V. and Betty R. (Webb) Phibbs.

Brenda is survived by her son, Paul Briner, of Pioneer, OH; grandchildren, Emocka Marie Anne Briner and Dasan William Robert Briner, both of Tucson, AZ; and sisters, Denise Phibbs, of Hillsdale, MI, and Robin Phibbs, of Montpelier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Phibbs; brother, Robert Phibbs; and sister, Ruth Feltzer.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio, has been entrusted with Brenda’s arrangements. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial donations are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.