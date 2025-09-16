Drema Wilson (1950 – 2025)

(Montpelier Resident)

Drema Sue (Belcher) Wilson, 75, of Montpelier, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born on February 17, 1950, in Wytheville, VA, to Walter and Rebecca (Stroup) Belcher. On July 29, 1979, she married Kenneth L. Wilson in Bryan, and he preceded her in death.

Throughout the years, Drema worked for Family Dollar, Miller’s New Market, Quadco Rehabilitation Center, and drove bus for Sunnyside School.

She loved reading, Harry Potter, and was always laughing. Drema liked sitting on the porch in a spot called “wind chime corner” and would crochet, another hobby she very much enjoyed.

Drema is survived by her children, Joe (Nancy) Belcher of West Unity, OH, Lori Diane Belcher, Jill Ann Guthrie and Kendra (Eric) Smith, all of Montpelier, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Johnny, Sammy (Matt), Ashlynn, Katelynn (Jeremy), Alisa (Jarrod), Natachia (Elias) and Skyler (Jarrett “Roy”); seven great-grandchildren, Eva, Alexx, Briar, Carter, Ryelynn, Wayllen and Emerson; in-laws, Carmen Belcher of Blakeslee, OH, Catherine Cox of West Jefferson, OH, Joyce (Ralph) Stout of Sparta, TN, Kenny Burgett of South Shore, KY, and Donald (Lisa) Wilson of Hebron, OH; special aunt, Mary Belcher of Big Rock, VA; and special nephew, David Belcher of Hurley, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Wilson; brother, Randy Belcher; and sister, Walleitta Belcher.

Visitation for Drema will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor John MacFarlane to officiate.

Memorials may be given to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left online at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.