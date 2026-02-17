Brenda Leach-Wilkie (1959 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident; Life Of Love And Laughter)

Brenda K. Leach-Wilkie, age 66, of Wauseon, Ohio, a cherished soul whose laughter and warmth brightened the lives of those she touched, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Feb. 12, 2026, at her home with her loving family at her bedside.

Brenda was born Sept. 3, 1959, in the quaint town of Wadsworth, Ohio, to Robert and Christine (Graham) Leach. Brenda was a beacon of love and joy, remembered for her unwavering spirit and undoubted love for family.

Throughout her life, Brenda forged her own path as a dedicated sales consultant, but it was in her personal life that she truly shone. A devoted dog mom, she found boundless joy in the companionship of her canine companions.

Her passion extended into a treasure trove of arts and crafts, collecting rocks and gemstones, and savoring sunny afternoons playing a round of golf.

Brenda’s heart swelled with pride for her family. She shared a beautiful 28-year journey with her beloved husband, Michael, whom she married April 6, 1997.

Together, they cultivated a loving home filled with memories, laughter, and a passion for her favorite football team—the Cleveland Browns—where Brenda’s die-hard loyalty was met with both jubilation and the occasional heartbreak.

As a grandmother, lovingly known as Gigi, Brenda’s nurturing spirit blossomed further. She adored her wonderful grandchildren: Chase Wilkie, Logan Chiles, Elizabeth Chiles and Alexander Breckler, relishing each moment spent with them.

The joy of being a great-grandmother to Camila Juarez and Jackson Juarez only deepened her love and connection to her family, leaving behind a legacy of warmth and affection that will continue to resonate through generations.

Brenda is survived by her beloved husband, Michael; children Barbara Huffman, Robert Huffman, Shane Wilkie, Amber Breckler (Adam), and Janelle Wilkie (Adrian); grandchildren Chase Wilkie, Logan Chiles, Elizabeth Chiles and Alexander Breckler; as well as great-grandchildren Camila Juarez and Jackson Juarez, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Andrew Leach; sister-in-law, Nancy Leach; and mother-in-law, Deanna Guthrie. She will be lovingly remembered by all whose lives she enriched with her vibrant spirit and unconditional love.

Visitation will be held 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18, at the Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Marianne Reimund officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.