Thomas Kreft (1947 – 2026)

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(Grew Up In Wauseon, Ohio)

Thomas Wilson Kreft, 79, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Feb. 12, 2026.

Tom was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Feb. 8, 1947, to Paul and J. Jeannette Kreft. He grew up in Wauseon, Ohio, graduated from Bowling Green State University, and was a proud veteran.

He recently celebrated 50 years of marriage to his wife, Linda. They had two children, Paul and Emily, and he always enjoyed spending time with his family, including his beloved dogs and cats.

Tom also loved coaching youth sports, sailing on Lake Erie, fishing, and volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club and American Lung Association.

He had a great career, particularly at KMG Fiduciary Partners, where he built long-lasting friendships with colleagues and clients. In retirement, he loved spending time outside, caring for his plants and lawn, and chatting with his amazing neighbors on Oak Hill Drive.

Tom will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife, Linda Kreft; son, Paul Kreft (Kristopher Kennedy); daughter, Emily Kreft; and sister, Susan Wood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and J. Jeannette Kreft.

A visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. An additional hour of visitation will take place on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to noon, followed by a Celebration of Life service at noon at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Toledo Memorial Park, 6382 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio, immediately following the conclusion of services at the funeral home on Friday.

Our family wishes to thank Dr. Donald Vogel and Kind Hearts Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Tom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.