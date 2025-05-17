Brenda Shibler (1949 – 2025)

(Office Manager At St. Martin’s Lutheran Church)

Brenda K. Shibler, 76, of Archbold passed away May 15, 2025 at the Fairlawn Care Center.

Brenda was born March 14, 1949 in Napoleon, Ohio. She was baptized April 10, 1949, and affirmed her baptism through the Rite of Confirmation on May 12, 1963 at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold where she was currently one of the oldest continuous lifelong members.

She and her older sister Linda were the daughters of Herb and Ruth (Helmke) Shibler. After her parents’ tragic death in a highway accident in 1981, Linda remained on the farm near Ridgeville Corners and Brenda moved to Archbold.

Linda preceded her in death in 2009 and younger brother Mark in 1958. Brenda is survived by many cousins and her aunt Mrs. Fred (Leora) Helmke.

Brenda was a proud alum of the Ridgeville High School class of 1967. From there she went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University in education and later received a Master of Arts in Lay Ministry from Trinity Lutheran Seminary in 1995.

She cherished her relationships built with her colleagues and young students in the two years she taught English in Hong Kong. She also packed her bags for two educational trips to the Holy Land.

Her days on the family farm gave her the skills to be self-sufficient to fix just about anything and her love of nature was a natural fit for the role of church camp nurse for many summers.

She worked for Sauder Village, Style Mark (later Fypon) and Lutheran Social Services, but she’ll be remembered most for her work at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

She served as secretary and office manager at St. Martin’s for 28 years until her retirement in 2023. Through her ongoing ministry at St. Martin’s she sang in the Chancel Choir, led Bible studies, taught Catechism classes and was currently serving on Church Council.

Brenda served as an officer for the Women of the Church in her local congregation, Maumee Valley Conference and Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 23 at 1pm at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold with Rev. Steve Basselman officiating. A time of visitation will also be held May 23 from 11am to 1pm prior to the funeral. Burial will be at the Archbold Cemetery.

Memorial gifts maybe given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in her memory, for at the time of her death, she was serving on the committee to raise funds for a new sign to welcome people at the front of the church. Additional memorial contributions may also be made to the Filling Home or Lutheran Social Services.

“But one thing I have laid hold of: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal, toward the prize of the heavenly call of God in Christ Jesus.” (Phil 3:13-14)