Norma Baker (1952 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)

Norma Jean (Hayes) Baker, 72, of Pioneer and formerly of Hazard, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at Majestic of Bryan.

She was born on July 29, 1952 in Hyden, Kentucky to Charlie and Mary (Back) Hayes. Norma married Eulis Baker on October 16, 1967 in Dickenson County, Virgina.

Norma was a homemaker who spent most of her life living in Hazard, Kentucky but in 2019 she moved to Pioneer, Ohio to live with her niece Melissa (John Lewis) Gendron, where she happily spent out the remaining years of her life. Norma loved to cook, sing, dance, and talk on the phone.

She is survived by her daughter; Mary (William) Smith, two sons, Harold (Suzie) Baker, James (Danielle) Baker; nine grandchildren, Amanda Smith, Natasha Baker, Harold Baker, Norma S. Baker, Mary Lopez, Cody Collins, Karianne Baker, Selena Baker, Zack Baker; 19 great grandchildren; and a sister, Opal Skeens.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eulis; son, David Baker; and siblings, Raymond and Arnold Campbell and Norman Hayes.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 19, 2025 at 1pm in Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Dr. Dan VanArsdale to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. The family would like to give a special thank you to those at Majestic of Bryan for their loving care of Norma while she was under their care.

