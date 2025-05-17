Catherine “Cathie” DeWitt (1971 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Montpelier)

Catherine “Cathie” Agnus DeWitt, 53, of Grand Rapids, Ohio and formerly of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born on August 1, 1971 in Charlottesville, Virgina to James and Diana (Stock) Coker. Cathie married David DeWitt on August 7, 1993 in Archbold and he survives.

Cathie grew up as an “Army Brat,” living in Italy, Panama, New Jersey and Kansas. She earned her Associates Degree in Recreational Therapy.

Cathie worked as an EMT in Montpelier and as an EMT and a Firefighter in Waterville. She was a Home Care Health Aid for Anne Grady Services in Holland from 1999-2019. She loved going on motorcycle rides with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, David; children Ashley (Jeff) Robbins, Kendra Stuart, Jami DeWitt and Brittany Tanner; grandchildren Madelyn, Jordyn, Aleksander, Aria, Julien, Lydia, Elliott, Izaya, Jaxson, Onyx, Nicole, Zoe and Alexis; one great granddaughter on the way, Ellie-Kay; and siblings John (Kris) Coker, Thomas (Rebecca) Coker, Theresa Cataldo, David (Debbie) Coker, William (Janell) Coker, Rob (Barb Cohen) Coker. Cathie was preceded in death by her parents and sister Geradine Coker.

Visitation for Cathie will be on Tuesday, May 20th from 2-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at West Buffalo Cemetery in rural Edgerton.

Memorial contributions may be given to The Autism Society.