Brigitte Dunning (1950-2020)

Brigitte Dunning, 70 years, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice, Defiance Ohio. She was born September 14, 1950 in Gunzenkeim, Germany, the daughter of the late Hans Stribik and Margarete Karl. She graduated from high school in Möttlingen, Germany. Brigitte worked for Gendron as a tailor for 25 years.

Surviving is her son Shawn Dunning of Bryan, Ohio; three sisters, Monica Busekist of Langen, Germany, Sonya Leipert of Schwäbischigmünd, Germany and Conny Dobbs of Tampa, Florida; one grandson, Gunner Dunning. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.