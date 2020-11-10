Jeremy Stickan (1972-2020)

Jeremy K. Stickan, age 48, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 8:45 P.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan, Ohio. Jeremy was a 1990 graduate of Edgerton High School and was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne.

Following his military service, he worked in steel mills in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and New Jersey and for North Star Steel in Delta, Ohio. He returned to the area, where he worked with his mother at Rita’s Family Dining in Bryan and Edgerton. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially the time he spent with his children watching movies.

Jeremy K. Stickan was born on July 31, 1972, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Keith and Rita (Wehrle) Stickan. He married Danielle C. Walker on January 14, 2011, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Ruby and Christian Stickan, both at home; his father, Keith (Linda) Stickan, of Butler, Indiana; two sisters, Jessica (Eric) Marion, of Candia, New Hampshire, and Jennifer (Jason) Slagle, of Felch, Michigan; and one brother, Clint Stickan, of Butler, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rita.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. A private family service will be held at a later date with military rites conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project or any charity to benefit veterans.