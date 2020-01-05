Bruce Mitton

Bruce W. Mitton, 93, of Acworth, Georgia, formerly of Fayette, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, after a brief illness.
Bruce is a retired mechanical engineer and was employed at Anderson-Vreeland, Bryan, and Universal Products, Pioneer, among other companies.
Bruce was a 1944 graduate of Romulus High School, Romulus, Michigan, and an Army veteran, K Company, 186th Infantry Regiment, 41st Infantry Division, serving his country in the Philippines during World War ll from 1944-46. As part of his tour of duty, Bruce spent part of his service in Japan later in 1945.
After his service, Bruce enrolled in Michigan State Normal College, now Eastern Michigan University, in the pre-engineering curriculum for two years. He then transferred to Michigan State College, now Michigan State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in March 1952. He started work for Ford Motor Company in the engine engineering department.
Bruce met Martha Treat in 1952 and they married on Aug. 22, 1953, in Fayette. Martha died September 2001.
They have three daughters, Sheila Mitton of Bowling Green, Ohio, Victoria (John) Shaffer of Bryan, Ohio, and Natalie (Claude) Zervas of Atlanta, Georgia, all of whom survive. He is also survived by grandchildren, Joe (Regina) Shaffer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Bea Shaffer of Charleston, South Carolina, Andrew “Bruce” Shaffer of Columbus, Ohio, and Olivia Zervas of Atlanta, Georgia; and by great-grandchildren, Jack, Leona and Eloise Shaffer of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bruce was the oldest of the late Ronald and Iva (Paddon) Mitton. He is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Volf of Hickman, Nebraska, and Eunice Kause of Belleville, Michigan; sister-in-law, Iola Mitton of Las Vegas, Nevada; and brother-in-law, Charles Minthorn of Belleville, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by sister, Gertrude Minthorn, and brothers, Lawrence Mitton and Gordon Mitton.
Bruce had a voracious love of flying, owning Cessna and Piper airplanes. He belonged to the EAA chapters in Bryan and Wauseon.
He flew extensively with his wife, family and friends around the United States and Canada. He was also a member of AOPA and attended the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for many years.
Memorial services will be held at the Bryan, Ohio, Municipal Airport at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital.
