Franklin “Frank” Abramczyk, Jr. (1968-2020)

Franklin “Frank” B. Abramczyk, Jr., age 51, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at his home with his faithful, four-legged companion, Dallas, by his side.

Frank attended Stryker High School and worked as a horticulture specialist in landscaping in Florida for many years. Frank was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushrooming. He was a creative artist, as well. It has been rumored he was a member of the “Polish Mafia”.

Franklin B. Abramczyk, Jr. was born on August 4, 1968, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Franklin B. and Peggy A. (Gubanski) Abramczyk.

Frank is survived by his sisters, Michele (David) Reeder, of Montpelier, Melinda (Bill) Hall, of Stryker, Monica DeWitt, of West Unity and Melissa (Brad) McNalley, of Montpelier; too many nieces and nephews to count and his best buddy, Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Memorial services will be held at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help defray funeral costs.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.