Ruth Meyer (1954-2022)

Ruth A. Meyer, age 68, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Ruth was a librarian and manager of the West Unity Library for 22 years and had previously worked at the Bryan library.

She attended Zion Mennonite Church where she also taught Sunday School. Ruth enjoyed sewing and baking. She was known for her rolls, even teaching classes through the library on baking.

Ruth was born on March 11, 1954, in Angola, Indiana, the daughter of Donald J. and Edna V. (Lawhead) Martin.

She graduated from Hamilton High School and received an Associate of Business Management from Northwest State Community Collage.

Ruth married Douglas L. Meyer on August 26, 1972 in Auburn and he survives.

Ruth is also survived by her children, Nathan (Atisha) Meyer, of Fort Wayne, Amanda (Peter) Por, of Portland, Oregon and Adam (Arionna) Meyer, of Garrett and four grandchildren, Jude, Iris, Aya and Aldon. She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Sue Short officiating and burial at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Zion Mennonite Church or Friends of the West Unity Library.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com .