Bryan Development Presents Spotlight Award To Gallery 317

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SPOTLIGHT AWARD … Jacob Willey, representing Bryan Development presenting the February Spotlight Award to owners of Gallery 317, Sheryl and Paul Combs.

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other improvements, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” February’s recipient is Gallery 317 at 317 West Butler Street.

Local artist, Paul Combs, was searching for a location to expand his art studio, and the residence at 317 West Butler was for sale.

This location had a history of serving as a business when it housed the Christmas Manor, and Paul immediately noticed the stunning woodwork, fireplaces, staircase, and windows, all works of art themselves.

Paul, and his wife Sheryl started toying with expanding their art studio into a hub for professional artwork and a business for regional artist to showcase their works.

The Combs purchased the house in July, 2023 and set to work converting the structure back to a commercial space, adding crucial elements to meet their needs and building code requirements.

This scope of work included adding two ADA compliant commercial doors, renovating a first-floor bathroom to be ADA compliant, adding an additional first floor bathroom, pouring a parking pad and installing a handicap ramp on the east side, and other miscellaneous repairs.

Cosmetic work included sanding and sealing the original wood floors (many with beautiful inlay work), lots of painting, ceiling tiles and professional gallery lighting.

There are further plans to renovate the front porch and refresh the landscaping. G5 Architecture, Archbold, was hired for design work but much of the project work was performed by Paul, Sheryl and their daughter, Brittney.

They are most thankful to the Bryan Area Foundation for being selected for their forgivable loan program, and a grant to assist with refurbishing the wood floors.

We encourage you to see the transformation yourselves and enjoy viewing the art available. Be sure to come back, as the Combs will be curating five to six featured exhibits each year, showcasing new artist to the Northwest Ohio art market.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride.

Bryan Development presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.