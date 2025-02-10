Governor DeWine Nominates Former Ohio State Football Coach Jim Tressel For Lt. Governor

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this morning that he is nominating Jim Tressel to serve as his lieutenant governor.

Tressel would replace Jon Husted, who served as lieutenant governor until Governor DeWine appointed him to the U.S. Senate last month.

Tressel most recently served as the president of Youngstown State University before retiring in 2023. Tressel also served 15 years as the head coach of Youngstown State University’s football team before becoming head football coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes for 10 seasons.

After leaving Ohio State, he served as executive vice president for student success at the University of Akron.

Governor DeWine said that Tressel’s background in education, workforce development, and economic development played a large role in his decision to ask him to take on the lieutenant governor role.

“Jim has spent a great deal of time working with and leading young people, and he will be involved directly with education and workforce development during the remaining two years of my administration,” said Governor DeWine. “Jim Tressel knows Ohio, he shares Ohio’s values and is a born leader.”

“This is really a humbling moment,” said Tressel. “I believe in our governor and what he believes in. I promised for the next 699 days to have a singleness of purpose and singleness of focus, which is to serve the needs that the governor outlines.”

Tressel must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate and Ohio House of Representatives.